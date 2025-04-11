e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,541,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

