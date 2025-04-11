EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler set a $175.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EGP stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,645. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.