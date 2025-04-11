Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 828418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

