Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 117,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 486,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 1,428.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

