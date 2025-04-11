Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,738 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

