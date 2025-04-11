Elios Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.12. The company has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

