Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elios Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

