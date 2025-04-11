Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.