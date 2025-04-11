Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.18 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.18 billion and approximately $128,869.71 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $190.37 or 0.00232473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 190.9715411 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $125,813.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

