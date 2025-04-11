Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 10,280,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,033,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

