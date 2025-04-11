Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) COO Sells $14,576.30 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 20,530 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $14,576.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,194,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,833.01. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,412 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $5,595.68.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

