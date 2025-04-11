Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $424.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.