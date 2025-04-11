Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.61. 1,457,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,369,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.