Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.21. 3,419,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,325,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

