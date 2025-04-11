Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,795 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

