Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $46,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.74 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

