Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,939 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $44,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $127.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

