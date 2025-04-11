Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $43,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

