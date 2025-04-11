Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $49,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

