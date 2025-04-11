Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $51.25 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $51,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $147.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

