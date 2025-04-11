Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.95 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

