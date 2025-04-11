Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $44,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

