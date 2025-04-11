Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $47,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,777,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.