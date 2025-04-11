Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $53,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $239.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

