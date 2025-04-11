Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 418,807 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 52,905 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after acquiring an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

