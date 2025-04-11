ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ePlus by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

