Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 7648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

