Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.39. Euronav shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 17,319 shares.

Euronav Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

