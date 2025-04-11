Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Purchases £2,999.51 in Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 299,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,999.51 ($3,893.44).

Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,657.63 ($9,939.81).

On Friday, January 31st, Will Holland bought 623,153 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,231.53 ($8,088.69).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at GBX 0.64 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. Europa Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas ( LON:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. Research analysts predict that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.