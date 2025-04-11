Evercore ISI Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $100.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,797. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

