Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Buys C$48,652.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.73 per share, with a total value of C$48,652.00.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$775.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

