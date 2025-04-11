Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Buys C$48,652.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.73 per share, with a total value of C$48,652.00.
Evertz Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %
Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$775.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evertz Technologies
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.