Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

