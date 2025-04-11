Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

