ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

ZBRA opened at $223.37 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

