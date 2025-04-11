ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,503.47. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.