ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE TRTX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

