ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,100 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

