Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.33. 389,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,185,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Expro Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
