Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.33. 389,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,185,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPRO

Expro Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.