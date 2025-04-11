Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.94. 5,120,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,943,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $447.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

