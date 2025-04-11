F M Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

F M Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 118,615 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.