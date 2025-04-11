Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.89. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,317 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
