Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $7.89. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,317 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of -2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

