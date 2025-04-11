Family Office Research LLC Invests $10.21 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.5% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $174,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $446.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.66. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.