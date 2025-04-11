Family Office Research LLC Invests $477,000 in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCDL. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE NCDL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $757.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

