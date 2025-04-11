Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 912.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

