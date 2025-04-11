Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $176,806,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,881,000 after buying an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

