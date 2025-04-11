Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $15,203,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $166.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

