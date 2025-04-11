Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE INFY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.