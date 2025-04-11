Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,718,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

