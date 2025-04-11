Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

FTEC stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.07.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.