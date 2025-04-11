Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 4.8 %

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

